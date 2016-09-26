Expect sound bites, pointed fingers and even a potential shouting match.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are facing off for the first time in the 2016 election campaign as they mount the stage for the first presidential debate.

The candidates will have the opportunity to persuade at least 100 million viewers to vote for them on 8 November and hammer home key policies.

The debate will be shown on network TV in the US and livestreamed across the Internet. Check back here at 9pm EDT (2am BST) to watch the whole thing live on The Independent's website.

It promises to be hard-fought contest.

Both candidates face record-low favourability ratings, and are plagued with scandals including the alleged misuse of Ms Clinton's personal email server, as well as claims of corruption and racism from the Trump camp.

Each candidate has deployed strong rhetoric and explosive key words that will likely act as a catalyst for further polarisation across the voter base.

While the Republican has focused on illegal immigration, national security and trade deals, the Democrat has promised to eradicate student debt for lower income families, maintain Obamacare and stand by the rights of LGBTQ people.

Women, ethnic minorities and college students are Ms Clinton’s base, while Mr Trump enjoys more popularity among white men.

The stakes are high, as the latest forecast from FiveThirtyEight shows the candidates to be in a “dead heat”.

Ms Clinton has a 51.5 per cent chance of winning, while Mr Trump’s chances are slightly lower at 48.5 per cent.