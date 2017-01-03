Ford is cancelling plans to build a new $1.6bn factory in Mexico and will invest $700m in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

The Associated Press said that Ford still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant. President-elect Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the US.

The company made the announcements Tuesday at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.

"@DanScavino: Ford to scrap Mexico plant, invest in Michigan due to Trump policies"https://t.co/137nUo03Gl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Among the new vehicles it will make are a fully electric small SUV with 300 miles of range.

Ford also plans a gas-electric hybrid version of the F-150 pickup.

More follows....