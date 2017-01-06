Q Is Fort Lauderdale a popular airport with British travellers?

Yes. As well as being the airport serving the big cruise port of Fort Lauderdale, it is the alternative gateway for Miami. Norwegian flies there from Gatwick, while British Airways is about to launch link to the airport.

Q Security at US airports has been very tight since the attacks of 9/11. How could this happen?

Because the security effort has been focused squarely on a particular threat: that armed hijackers could once again take over an aircraft, or attack it by some other means. So everyone, and everything, that goes “airside” — the area from which planes depart — is screened very carefully. But people accessing “landside” areas of airports are not screened. This is common practice at airports in much of the Western world.

Q But surely baggage reclaim is still in the airside area?

No. Once a passenger steps off an arriving international flight, they must collect their baggage and go through Customs. This is a secure area. But for domestic flights within the US there is simply a one-way gate that passengers walk through out of the “airside” area, and baggage reclaim is beyond that — in many airports, adjacent to the roadway, because it helps people to have only a short distance to walk to their cars. Sometimes there is a security presence — but that is aimed at preventing theft of baggage from the area, rather than armed attackers.

The most delayed UK airports in pictures







10 show all The most delayed UK airports in pictures

















1/10 1. Gatwick Getty Images

2/10 2. Luton PA

3/10 3. Manchester Getty Images

4/10 4. Glasgow PA

5/10 5. Heathrow PA

6/10 6. Edinburgh

7/10 7. Bristol Getty Images

8/10 8. Stansted Getty Images

9/10 9. Birmingham AFP/Getty Images

10/10 10. Newcastle PA WIRE

Q Has this happened before?

Not in this form, though there have been isolated incidents in landside areas of other area. The closest recent events are the attacks at Brussels airport in March 2016 and Istanbul airport three months later. In these attacks, suicide bombers and gunmen respectively were able to access areas before the security checkpoint and cause mass casualties.

Q Will there now be changes?

It possibly depends on whether this turns out to be a random shooting event of the kind that are sadly common in the US, or whether there is a terrorist dimension. If the latter, then it is likely changes could be made to protect the baggage reclaim area and check in zone at airports.