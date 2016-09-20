George HW Bush 'voting for Hillary Clinton'

Former Republican President George HW Bush could vote for Hillary Clinton, according to a Facebook post from a member of the Kennedy family.

Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, daugher of Robert F Kennedy, posted a picture on Facebook of her and Mr Bush along with the caption: "The President told me he is voting for Hillary!!"

However, a spokesman for Mr Bush, 92, said: "The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in some 50 days.

"He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim."

The Bush family have avoided commenting on the 2016 election since Jeb Bush dropped out of the Republican primaries.

Although Jeb Bush ruled out support for Ms Clinton in article for the Washington Post in July, he wrote: "I haven’t decided how I’ll vote in November — whether I’ll support the Libertarian ticket or write in a candidate."