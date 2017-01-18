Former President George HW Bush wrote a personal note to President-elect Donald Trump explaining that he is under doctor's orders to skip the inauguration ceremony.

Mr Bush, 92, says he cannot brave the cool January weather given his current health condition.

"My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under," the 41st President wrote. "So I guess we're stuck in Texas."

George H.W. Bush sent letter to Trump on Jan. 10 stating he couldn't attend Inauguration: "We will be with you and the country in spirit." pic.twitter.com/zcoieQJmP6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2017

Spokesperson for Mr Bush, Jim McGrath, confirmed the authenticity of the letter on Twitter.

Mr Bush had been admitted to a Houston hospital prior to the release of the letter. Former First Lady Barbara Bush was later admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Shortly after our previous report on President Bush's condition, he was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airways that required sedation," a spokesperson said.

"Barbara Bush was admitted to the same hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing."

The former president suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease that has left him unable to walk unassisted, and he gets around with the help of a wheelchair.

Mr Bush was hospitalised twice in 2014. One trip to the hospital lasted for seven weeks as he suffered from pneumonia and breathing difficulties. In 2015, he was admitted to a hospital when he broke a bone in his neck while at his summer home in Maine.

Despite his health troubles, Mr Bush graciously offered his support to the incoming president.

He said that he and his wife, Barbara Bush, "will be with you and the country in spirit".

"I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country," he added. "If I can ever be of help, please let me know."