At least 13 people have been killed in a domestic shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in Brazil.

The unnamed gunman broke into house in Campinas, around 60 miles from Sao Paulo, where his ex-wife was having a party with family members.

He shot and killed her, their eight-year-old son and at least 10 other people before turning the gun on himself, military police reported.

Three others were wounded in the attack.

Police in Sao Paulo said the attacker is believed to have been angry over the separation with his ex-wife.

His identity, along with the names and ages of his victims are yet to be formally confirmed.

According to local media sources, a total of 15 people have been shot, with the remaining wounded left in a critical condition.

Neighbours said they heard shots fired just before midnight, but mistook the sounds for fireworks.

​Christiano Machado told Brazilian news service G1: “When we opened the gate to go into the street to see the fireworks, the celebrations, a wounded person came into our yard. He entered, asking for help”.

Domestic violence levels are high in Brazil, with some 15 women killed in the country every day.

Although Brazil has high rates of crime and violence, mass shootings such as this are said to be uncommon.