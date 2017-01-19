The grandmother of Harambe, the male silverback gorilla killed in Cincinnati, has been put down by the zoo where she lived.

Josephine, who was just short of 50, has been euthanised by Zoo Miami after the health problems she had suffered with in recent years became too much.

The ape was born in the wild in 1967. She arrived at Miami's zoo in 1983, and lived there until she died.

She had been suffering with a range of health conditions related to her age, the zoo said in a statement. Exams and tests had showed "several abnormalities that indicated systemic terminal conditions that had no chance for positive outcomes or hope for recovery", the zoo said.

The most controversial animal killings







6 show all The most controversial animal killings









1/6 Cincinnati Zoo worker shots and kills Harambe, the 17-year-old gorilla Harambe, a 17-year-old gorilla was shot and killed by a Cincinnati Zoo worker after a three-year-old boy climbed into a gorilla enclosure and was grabbed and dragged by Harambe. The incident was recorded on video and received broad international coverage and commentary, including controversy over the choice to kill Harambe. A number of primatologists and conservationists wrote later that the zoo had no other choice under the circumstances, and that it highlighted the danger of zoo animals in close proximity to humans and the need for better standards of care Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

2/6 Walt Palmer (left), from Minnesota, who killed Cecil, the Zimbabwean lion (pictured here with another lion shot in Africa) Walter James Palmer has been named by Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force as the shooter of Cecil, a 13-year-old prized lion. He is now wanted by Zimbabwe officials on poaching charges. The lion was protected and the subject of a decade long study by the Wildlife Unit of Oxford University in the UK. He was outfitted with a GPS collar and was killed in Hwange National Park. The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority and the Safari Operators Association said that two men were charged with poaching in connection to Mr Palmer

3/6 Kendall Jones hunting images Kendall Jones, a 19-year-old Texas Tech university student, has provoked worldwide fury after posting pictures of herself smiling next to animals she hunted, including a lion, rhinoceros, antelope, leopard, elephant, zebra and hippopotamus

4/6 Rebecca Francis hunting images Rebecca Francis, a huntress who has killed dozens of wild animals has been sent death wishes by furious social media users after a picture showing her lying down next to a dead giraffe was circulated. Rebecca Francis has a website and Facebook page dedicated to the animals she has killed in hunts across Africa and America. Francis, a prolific hunter who has also co-hosted the television show Eye of the Hunter, regularly posts pictures of herself posing next to dead bears, giraffes, buffaloes and zebras, among other animals. She uses a bow and arrow to kill her prey

5/6 The slaughter of Marius, an 18-month-old healthy giraffe in Copenhagen Zoo Copenhagen Zoo made the controversial decision to euthanise a healthy giraffe named Marius, which was later dissected and fed to lions as visitors watched. The slaughter sparked a furious backlash from social media users and zoo staff have received death threats by phone and email. Soon after the incident, Copenhagen Zoo faced an international outcry once again after four healthy lions were put down

6/6 Swiss Dählhölzli zoo kills healthy brown bear cub A Switzerland zoo faced heavy criticism from animal rights groups, after keepers put down a healthy brown bear cub to spare it from being bullied by its dominant male father. The 360 kg male bear Misha had already killed one of his 11-week old cubs in public and was bullying the second, staff at the zoo said, because he was jealous of the attention the cubs were receiving from their mother, Masha. Both adult brown bears had been donated to Bern’s Dählhölzli zoo in 2009. Campaigners condemned staff there for not separating the cubs, who are being referred to as Baby Bear Two and Baby Bear Three, and their mother from Misha after their birth in January Facebook

It was after those became too much – "when Josephine could hardly move, even to reach for her favourite treat" – that the "staff knew the right thing to do" and euthanised her, the zoo said in a statement.

Josephine was famous in large part because of her relation to Harambe, the gorilla who was shot to death by staff at the Cincinnati Zoo last May. That happened after a young boy fell into his enclosure, but the ensuing controversy would lead to outpourings of grief and intense trolling of the zoo.

But she had also gained attention earlier for giving birth to the first gorilla born in captivity in Miami. Local media reported that her son, Moja, was moved to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas and there sired offspring including Harambe.

And she had been the subject of a pioneering cataract surgery that saw her sight restored by implanting two artificial human lenses into her eyes. Those restored her vision after she was nearly blind.

Her death makes her the third African lowland gorilla on display in a US zoo to pass away this month. On Tuesday, a 60-year-old female known as Coco died in Ohio.

(Zoo Miami)

Josephine had suffered with the effects of old for years, the zoo said. Gorillas can live as long as 50 years or even more, but often do not.

The animals are the world's biggest primates and are endangers because of the damage to their habitat, poaching dangers and their susceptibility to disease. There are around 350 gorillas of all species in US zoos, according to officials, and around 150,000 to 250,000 are thought to live in the wild.