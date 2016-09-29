A train has crashed into a station in Hoboken, New Jersey, and there are reports of injuries and possible mass casualties.

Pictures showed serious damage to the station, with a twisted pile of metal and bricks. At least one carriage appears to be in the station and part of the station roof appears to have collapsed.

The train crashed during rush hour on Thursday morning and is used by many commuters. Hoboken is seven miles out of New York City.

#Hoboken #traincrash train hit the station pic.twitter.com/5xteTKLavU — Leon O (@monduras) September 29, 2016 Massive train crash at #Hoboken Path Station. Injuries reported. Train apparently ran full force into station. pic.twitter.com/rgt9pycnL4 — Nicolette (@NewsNicolette) September 29, 2016 Following the #Hoboken train crash this AM. Every medic, cop & firefighter is here. MANY injuries. pic.twitter.com/YyrfinYfHo — Christiana Pascale (@ChrisPascale6) September 29, 2016 A commuter train ran right through Hoboken Station in NJ just now. https://t.co/BcizrqRgkL pic.twitter.com/kP1KTIbdeh — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) September 29, 2016 My train just ran full force into Hoboken Station. pic.twitter.com/iumbXaXGvq — jaydanahy (@jaydanahy) September 29, 2016

The cause of the accident is not immediately clear.

Radio station WFAN anchor John Minko told New York radio station WINS that the train “went right through the barriers and into the reception area''.

In pictures: Hoboken train crash







12 show all In pictures: Hoboken train crash





















1/12 AFP/Getty Images

2/12 PA

3/12 AFP/Getty Images

4/12 People are treated for their injuries outside after a NJ Transit train crashed in to the platform at Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey Getty Images

5/12 Passengers rush to safety after a NJ Transit train crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Getty Images

6/12 Passengers rush to safety after a NJ Transit train crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Getty Images

7/12 Passengers rush to safety after a NJ Transit train crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Getty Images

8/12 A NJ Transit train seen through the wreckage after it crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Getty Images

9/12 A NJ Transit train seen through the wreckage after it crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Getty Images

10/12 The roof collapse after a NJ Transit train crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Getty Images

11/12 Train personel survey the NJ Transit train that crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Getty Images

12/12 Emergency workers arrive at New Jersey Transit's rail station in Hoboken AFP/Getty Images

NJ Transit has announced that all PATH trains have been suspended at Hoboken station.

Emergency services are arriving on the scene and are helping to remove people from the train.

A Twitter user from New York City, under the name Inscrutable India, wrote, "Lucky to be alive .. we in the second car of the train that crashed in Hoboken."

Around 15,000 people travel through the train station every week, as reported by CNN.

Commuters were told to find another way to get to work, including NY Waterway allowing people to board with rail passes.

More follows...