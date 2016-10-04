A powerful hurricane with winds of up to 145mph is battering Haiti, the poorest country in the Western hemisphere where many residents are unprotected under shacks of corrugated iron.

Hurricane Matthew is being described as a possible humanitarian disaster, including 10 to 15 foot high waves, pounding rain and an onslaught of about one trillion gallons of water. The extreme weather could devastate a country with a population of more than 10 million, the majority of which live in poverty.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Matthew will move past Florida on Friday and make landfall on Saturday morning near the border of South and North Carolina, by which time it will likely weaken to a category two or three storm.

Millions of coastal residents have been warned to evacuate.

"During the middle of a storm, they [rescue workers] can't show up to save," Florida governor Rick Scott said. "Leave before it's too late."

President Barack Obama has cancelled a campaign stop for Hillary Clinton in Tampa, Florida, and is instead visiting the Federal Emergency Management Agency to track the storm and get an update on the federal emergency response.

Hurricane Matthew’s eye came ashore early on Tuesday morning in the western Tiburon Peninsula - the first time a category 4 hurricane made landfall in Haiti since storm Cleo in 1964. Before dawn, the storm had dumped rain that threatened to turn into flooding.

Everything but the kitchen sink: this is what #HurricaneMatthew preparation looks like in #Cuba. Trying to keep the rocks out of the house pic.twitter.com/PmoBpfQiYB — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) October 4, 2016

Hurricane Matthew has already made history as one of the most persistent and intense storms in the Caribbean Sea, first becoming a category four hurricane around 5pm EDT on 30 September. Seven deaths have already been reported.

Colorado State University tropical scientist Phil Klotzbach said the storm could end up as one of the longest-lasting Atlantic major hurricanes in the past 50 years of satellite records.

Between 15 and 25 inches of rain are expected, and as much as 40 inches in more isolated places.

1/15 4th October 2016 This composite image of NASA satellite data from 03 Oct 2016 shows Hurricane Matthew approaching the coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It is the most powerful hurricane to hit the Caribbean in almost a quarter of a century bringing with it sustained winds of around 150mph and 3-4 feet of rain. It is later forecast to hit Cuba and the southern tip of Florida Reuters

2/15 4th October 2016 A tap tap (public transportation) crosses the water left by the rain after hurricane Matthew, in Port-au-Prince Getty

3/15 4th October 2016 A man walks down the street while Hurricane Matthew passes Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

4/15 4th October 2016 A woman holds a baby during home evacuatations due to the risk of flooding of the nearby river, in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince Getty

5/15 4th October 2016 A woman pushes a wheelbarrow while walking in a partially flooded street, in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Hurricane Matthew made landfall in southwestern Haiti early Tuesday, crashing ashore as a powerful Category Four storm, US weather forecasters said Getty

6/15 3rd October 2016 An operative of the Emergency Operation Centre (COE) in Santo Domingo, monitor Hurricane Matthew Getty

7/15 3rd October 2016 Vendors sell their goods on the street while Hurricane Matthew approaches in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

8/15 3rd October 2016 Families seeking shelter ahead of Hurricane Matthew, receive food at the university in Guantanamo, Cuba AP

9/15 3rd October 2016 A general view while Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

10/15 3rd October 2016 Haitian migrants line up outside Padre Chava shelter Reuters

11/15 3rd October 2016 Haitian migrants rest inside Padre Chava shelter Reuters

12/15 3rd October 2016 Haitian migrants line up before sleeping inside Padre Chava shelter after they left Brazil, where they relocated after Haiti's 2010 earthquake, but have decided to move to the Tijuana, Mexico Reuters

13/15 3rd October 2016 The road surface on Industrial Terrace is seen washed away due to the rain in Kingston, Jamaica before the passage of Hurricane Matthew Getty

14/15 3rd October 2016 Residents of the Cuban community of Cecilia, in Guantanamo Province, are evacuated as Hurricane Matthew claimed its first two victims in Haiti - one killed and one missing Getty

15/15 3rd October 2016 Partial view of the coastline of Santo Domingo, near the Port of Haina on as strong winds and rain are expected in the next few hours in Dominican Republic Getty

Waves measuring 10 to 15 feet high are also anticipated in a storm surge, said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman for the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

"They are getting everything a major hurricane can throw at them," he told the Associated Press.

The storm was moving along the Windward Passage between Haiti and Jamaica, where it was also dumping heavy rain that caused flooding in parts of the country. It was headed for southeastern Cuba and then into the Bahamas.

Mr Feltgen said it was too early to tell the likelihood and impact of Matthew hitting the East Coast later this week.

Haitian officials spent Monday trying to persuade shantytown residents to take advantage of shelters being set up. Some people took up the offers, but many refused, saying they feared their meager possessions might be stolen.

"If we lose our things we are not going to get them back," said Toussaint Laine, an unemployed man who lives with his family in a shack in Tabarre, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, the capital.

Authorities also went door to door in the south coast cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie to make sure people were aware of the storm's threats. At least 1,200 people were moved to shelters in churches and schools.

"We are continuing to mobilise teams in the south to move people away from dangerous areas," said Marie Alta Jean-Baptiste, head of Haiti's civil protection agency.

In an unregulated sprawl of shacks built near the northern edge of the capital, some poor families did what they could to reinforce their tin-and-tarp home and hoped for the best.

"I know my house could easily blow away. All I can do is pray and then pray some more," Ronlande Francois said by the tarp-walled shack where she lives with her unemployed husband and three children.

Cuba's government declared a hurricane alert for six eastern provinces and workers removed traffic lights from poles in the city of Santiago to keep them from falling when the storm hit.

The last such storm to hit was in 2007, when Felix reached category five status, with winds of 160mph and killed more than 130 people, mostly in Nicaragua.