Police in New Mexico are looking for a man who, they say, punched his wife after she started breastfeeding their newborn in front of a male doctor.

Rafael Orozco became angry when his wife, who had given birth earlier that day, started breastfeeding their baby girl, exposing herself to a doctor who had walked in to check on her and the infant, according to a police report.

Orozco, 22, punched his wife in the mouth as she was carrying the baby in her arms, the report said. He also slapped the infant on the head before hospital staff confronted him.

Rafael Orozco (Taos County Adult Detention Center)



The incident occurred late at night on Sept. 21, at a hospital in the town of Taos, N.M., about 130 miles northeast of Albuquerque.

Iesha Hartt told police that her husband is a very jealous man, according to the report. He called her names after she began breastfeeding their daughter and grabbed her by the throat, leaving scratches on her shoulder area, the report said.

Orozco ran out of the hospital’s labor and delivery room after being confronted by hospital staff. When a security guard caught and restrained him, Orozco reached to his side and told the guard that he had a gun. He was let go, and he fled the hospital, the report said.

The guard told police that he was hit in the ribs while trying to restrain Orozco, the report said.

The hospital was placed on lockdown overnight amid the search for Orozco, according to media reports. Police also checked Orozco’s home and the residence of Hartt’s mother, but he is yet to be found.

Taos Police Chief Randy Palmer was not available for comment on Tuesday.

According to ABC affiliate KOAT, Orozco was already wanted on a parole violation stemming from a charge of receiving stolen property.

The Washington Post