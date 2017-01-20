While about 800,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, at least 200,000 women will be marching on the streets of Washington DC, standing up for their rights and freedoms.

While 53 per cent of white women voters picked Mr Trump to be President, 94 per cent of black women and 68 per cent of Latina women voters chose Hillary Clinton.

The march is not directly anti-Trump, but it will give women a chance to make their voices heard and to potentially feel empowered by participating in the ground swell opposition.

The date of the march is also no coincidence. As the 45th President enters the White House, it is also the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Citizen United decision, a reminder of what activists describe as the need to remedy this “disastrous” decision and fix the “broken campaign finance system”.

Women’s groups, activists, artists, and many other women besides are expected to attend in what is likely to become the largest global movement since the opposition to the Iraq War more than a decade ago.

The mass crowd includes some of the women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, including former Apprentice candidate Summer Zervos, her lawyer Gloria Allred, and Ms Allred’s daughter and lawyer Lisa Bloom.

“On a train to DC filled with people going to the Women’s March because we are a nation that believes in women’s rights and is fired up!” wrote Ms Bloom.

Zahra Billoo, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in the San Francisco Bay Area, will give a speech at the march, on behalf of the 3.3 million American Muslims and Muslim women around the world, many of whom feel fear and suffer discrimination due to an extreme minority of radical jihadis carrying out terrorist attacks.

Laura Friedenbach, press secretary of democratic activist group Every Voice – an official sponsor of the march – told The Independent that she was looking forward to a positive and uplifting atmosphere, and to see all the people who are willing to stand up for their values.

“I’m marching because I want to show those out there who are genuinely afraid of what’s to come in the next four years that they are not alone in their fight – particularly for women, immigrants, people of colour, religious minorities, and others who may face the most direct threats from the incoming Trump administration,” she said.

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

Michele Dauber, the Stanford law professor who spearheads the movement to oust Judge Persky – the man who sentenced the Stanford swimmer to just six months for sexual assault – is marching in San Francisco.

She told The Independent that she was marching because she was “outraged” that someone who confessed to alleged sexual assault – the leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which Mr Trump boasted about grabbing women’s genitals – has been elected President.

“I think that both shows how far we have to go in addressing rape culture and how dangerous this man is to women's rights,” she said.

“The idea that I live in a country that rejected the most qualified woman in history for the human embodiment of rape culture is so alienating and upsetting that I feel like a stranger in my country. I’m really glad I live in California where we didn’t elect him, or I don’t know how I would get through the day.”

She added that she was suffering from loss of sleep and panic attacks when she read and thought about Mr Trump’s plans in office, and how women, LGBT people and minorities would be impacted.

Travelling to the march has been act of organisation in itself. Women said they had booked entire train carriages as early as the day after the election to make sure they could travel to Washington DC and bring their families and friends with them.

One woman preparing for a large group of family and friends to descend on her house was Shelley Broderick, the dean of the law school at the University of the District of Columbia and the longest-serving woman Dean in the US. When she spoke to The Independent, she was in her kitchen making large vats of soup for the marchers.

She said she was “deeply depressed” about the risk to women’s rights: the threat of rolling back Roe V Wade, the 1973 law that guarantees a woman the right to an abortion at certain stages of her pregnancy, and the rolling back of Obamacare.

Planned Parenthood, the national family planning clinic that is fighting not to be defunded when the administration repeals the Affordable Care Act – although federal funding is already prohibited from being used for abortions – will be present.

“I hope and believe that President Trump will come to understand that the legal process we have in place will not allow some of the changes that he has claimed he can bring about,” said Ms Broderick.

“It’s just not as easy as he seems to think. I also hope that as he gets into the job and receives good counsel that he will modify some of the changes.”

Many women spoke with uncertainty of the security of the march.

At a time when the country is so divided and protesters have a recent history of violent clashes with the police, some marchers said they were fearful about being targeted.

But Ms Broderick was not going to be put off.

“We can’t live in a bubble. We’ve got to get out. There’s always chance of violence, but we must have our voices heard,” she said.