An Israeli settler group says it has been invited to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration as controversy continues over the President-elect’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Yesha Council represents Jewish settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories that are held to be illegal under international law.

Its foreign envoy, Oded Revivi, said his group had been invited to Mr Trump’s inauguration on 20 January but did not immediately confirm whether representatives would attend.

The Yesha Council, which lobbies in the Israeli government and abroad, was formerly headed by Naftali Bennett, now leader of the right-wing Jewish Home party and Israel’s education minister.

Mr Trump’s transition team has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment and confirmation on whether any groups representing Palestinians or Arab Israelis had also been invited to the inauguration.

A record $90 million (£73 million) has been raised in private donations for the event, which has already sparked controversy over the lack of A-list performers willing to sing.

A resolution adopted by the UN Security Council last month condemned settlements in the West Bank as “a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace”, demanding Israel stops all construction.

The outgoing US administration’s choice to abstain from the resolution, rather than veto it, was condemned by Mr Trump.

He responded by tweeting: “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th.”

1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

The President-elect has also appointed several pro-Israel figures to prominent posts and pledged to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is claimed as a capital by both Israelis and Palestinians.

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, warned that the move would have a “disastrous impact on the peace process, on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire region”.

Dozens of countries are expected to reiterate their opposition to Israeli settlements and call for the establishment of a Palestinian state as “the only way” to ensure peace in the region a day before Mr Trump’s inauguration.

France is hosting representatives from more than 70 countries at a peace summit on Sunday, where delegates are expected to urge Israel and the Palestinians “to officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution.”

It also will affirm that the international community “will not recognise” changes to Israel's borders after the Six Day War of 1967, when Israel captured the Gaza Strip from Egypt and East Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan, without agreement from both sides.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a return to the 1967 lines, and many members of his nationalist coalition oppose Palestinian independence and support expanded settlements in the face of condemnation from Britain and other allies.

Israel has settled at least 600,000 of its citizens in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which the UN considers a violation of the Geneva Convention, which bans a power from transferring its civilians into occupied territory