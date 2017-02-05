The Israeli company that built Israel’s border fence is now seeking to build Donald Trump’s planned wall between the US and Mexico.

Magal Security Systems presented its Fiber Patrol product at a conference on border security, attended by officials from the US Department of Homeland Security, Bloomberg reported.

The company, which previously built Israel’s border fence between Gaza and the West Bank, showed US officials its fibre-optic sensor fencing, which it says is already used at airports and seaports around the world.

The barrier-building business has seen its shares soar by nearly 50 per cent since Mr Trump’s election, Bloomberg reports.

“We have the right product and we have the experience in Israel that helps in showcasing our product,” the company’s chief executive Saar Koursh told the news agency.

Magal Security Systems also helped build a fence along Israel’s border with Egypt and in Somalia and other countries in Africa.

President of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu previously tweeted about his support for Mr Trump’s wall on the border with Mexico.

President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 28, 2017

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said there might not be a physical structure all along the border but surveillance technology, including sensor products, will be used in some places.

The President has repeatedly said he would build a "big, beautiful wall" all the way across the US-Mexico border, and force the latter country to pay for it. But Mexico has said that it will refuse to pay for any wall – the costs of which are expected to be in the tens of billions.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The barrier between the US and Mexico already relies heavily on sensor technology and cameras that are watched by the US Border Patrol to identify anyone attempting to cross.