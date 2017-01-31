While some green card and visa holders were detained in airports across the US or blocked from boarding US-bound flights in the wake of Donald Trump’s immigration ban, James Corden had another altogether smoother travelling experience.

The comedian, who hosts The Late Late Show, secretly filmed his hiccup-free journey through Los Angeles airport.

After setting up the camera in his car, a sombre-faced Corden walked past protesters outside the terminal, checked in for his flight, speedily walked through security, ordered a grilled cheese sandwich and had a friendly, affable chat with an airport worker before boarding his flight.

“Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants,” the video then says. “Not just the white and Christian ones”.

While The Late Late Show's video is pretty boring and not a lot happens, it succeeds in conveying the sharp disparity of Cordon's travelling experience and those affected by Mr Trump's "Muslim ban".

In the wake of the immigration ban, the 38-year-old, who is known for his Carpool Karaoke segments, has thrown his weight behind the demonstrations which have erupted in protest.

Corden, who was born in Hillingdon, shared a photo of a protest in Liverpool on Twitter, saying: “Proud of the people of Liverpool for this.”

The billionaire property magnate’s ban on refugees entering the US has unleashed chaos and outrage across the world. Last week, Mr Trump signed an executive order suspending the entire US refugee admissions system for 120 days, halting the Syrian refugee programme indefinitely, and banning entry for people from seven majority-Muslim countries.