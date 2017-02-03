Donald Trump faces resistance not only from protesters and Democrat supporters, but also from wealthy conservatives with Republican purse strings in their hands.

Speaking to 550 donors who give more than $100,000 (£80,000) a year to right-wing political and policy groups backed by the billionaire Koch brothers, industrialist Charles Koch warned the US was facing a moment of “tremendous danger” – although he did not mention Mr Trump by name.

The Koch network, one of the most powerful conservative groups in America, plans to spend up to $400m (£320m) on campaigns exerting political influence over the next two years, up from $250m (£200m) during the 2016 elections.

But the free-market billionaire and his team are set to clash with the President on issues including the introduction of border taxes, hints of a massive new infrastructure program, and his controversial ban on refugees and immigrants from seven mainly Muslim countries, according to Time magazine.

During the presidential campaign, Mr Koch likened Mr Trump’s plan to ban Muslim immigrants to something Adolf Hitler would have done in Nazi Germany.

But at the event in Palm Springs in California, Mr Koch’s team offered a more delicate response to the policy, describing it as “the wrong approach” that violated their dedication to “free and open societies”.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The Kochs refused to support Mr Trump's candidacy last fall, but they now see an opportunity to influence the White House and the Republican-controlled Congress.

A number of prominent members of the Trump administration have ties to the Koch network, including Vice President Mike Pence, Environmental Protection Agency leader nominee Scott Pruitt, and Marc Short, the President’s director of legislative affairs.

“We’re principled, and if we can’t get comfortable with the policies that are in place, then we’re not going to support them,” said Mark Holden, Koch Industries’s top lawyer, according to the Washington Post.

Congress members, many of whom owe their election victories to campaign money, activist groups and ballot data systems provided by Mr Koch and his allies, could come under pressure to align themselves with the group over Mr Trump in key policy battles.

Mr Holden said this “accountability play” was the Koch network’s “secret sauce, so to speak”.

Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots Republican group backed by Mr Koch with millions of activists in 36 states, could also play a role in the wealthy conservative resistance to Mr Trump’s policy decisions.

Corey Lewandowski, an outside adviser to Mr Trump who was his first campaign manager, once ran a branch of Americans for Prosperity in the US state of New Hampshire.

Like Mr Trump, the Kochs favour efforts to cut government regulation and replace the federal health-care system.

Koch Industries, run by Mr Koch and his brother David Koch, is the second-largest privately held company by revenue in the US, according to Forbes.

Originally involved in oil refining and chemicals, the businesses now produce materials and brands including Lycra, Stainmaster carpet and disposable paper cups.