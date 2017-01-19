A 17-year-old girl faces spending the rest of her life in prison after she was charged with raping an older man at knifepoint.

Lestina Marie Smith appeared in court on Tuesday where she was arraigned on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Either of the counts could see her put behind bars for life.

The charges stem from an incident in which she is alleged to have held a 19-year-old man at knifepoint before forcing him to engage in oral and vaginal sex.

It was said to have happened in Saginaw Township, in central Michigan, MLive.com reported.

Ms Smith was remanded in custody after the hearing and is being held in the Saginaw County Jail.

She is next due to appear in court on 3 February, for a hearing to determine probable cause.

The alleged victim's identity has not been revealed, nor have further details of the alleged attack.