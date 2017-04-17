One person was reportedly killed after a US military Black Hawk helicopter was forced to make a hard landing on a golf course in Maryland.

The crash took place on the the Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Spokesman Jimmie Cumming said the helicopter originated from the army base at Fort Belvoir, Virginia nearly 70 miles to the northwest of the course.

The course has confirmed that no staff or players were near the site at the time of the crash. Maryland State Police dispatched two medical evacuation helicopters to assist.

Eyewitness Mike Harvey, a golf professional at the course, told WBAL News Radio in Baltimore, that the helicopter "got treetop level and all of a sudden we saw the tail spin up and just spinning around and we heard him go down."

It is not uncommon to see US Navy and Marine Corps aircraft in the area due to the proximity of bases.

The St Mary's County Sheriff's Office and US Army are investigating at this time.

More to follow...