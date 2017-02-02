Hollywood is currently engaged in a culture war with Donald Trump. The billionaire property magnate has been the butt of more scathing rebukes and wisecracks from tinsel town actors than any President in recent history.

This makes it all the more surprising Matthew McConaughey has gone against the grain and provided a positive perspective on Mr Trump's presidency. The Oscar-winning actor, who is known for his roles in Wolf of Wall Street and True Detective, urged Hollywood to “embrace” Mr Trump.

McConaughey argued Americans should learn to be “constructive” even if they do not agree with the President.

Appearing on the Andrew Marr Show, he was pressed about whether it was time for Hollywood to give the President a break.

“Every single American actor or arty type who comes over to London dumps on Trump. You all completely hate him. Do you think it's time maybe Hollywood or the cultural elite of America gave this guy a break,” asked Marr.

“They don’t have a choice now,” McConaughey replied. “He’s our president. It’s very dynamic and as divisive of a time and inauguration as we’ve had, at the same time, it’s time for us to embrace. Shake hands with this fact, be constructive with him over the next four years.“

“Even those who most strongly may disagree with his principles or things he’s said or done - which is another thing, we’ll see what he does compare to what he has said - no matter how much you disagreed with the way, it’s time to think how constructive can you be. Because he’s our President for the next four years, at least”.

While the Texan actor’s interview aired on Sunday morning - two days after Mr Trump implemented his hardline immigration ban - the actual interview was recorded around a week before the controversial ban was brought in. McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves is an immigrant from Brazil who moved to the US at the age of 15.

This appears to be the first time, McConaughey, who rarely speaks out on politics, has discussed Mr Trump.