Amid the historical significance of the Donald Trump's inauguration day, a short moment has captured wide attention on social media.

In what has been deemed the most awkward inauguration moment ever, incoming first lady Melania Trump handed Michelle Obama a surprise gift — and she didn't know what to do with it.

As the Obamas greeted Mr Trump and his wife to the White House, Ms trump handed Ms Obama a square, ribbon-wrapped gift, believed to be a Tiffany box.

Footage of the moment, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the outgoing First Lady appear at a loss as to what she should do with it.

She looks around for somewhere to put the mystery gift, shooting a swift look of desperation at the camera.

After a few awkward moments, Mr Obama takes it into the White House, leaving Ms Obama and the Slovenian former model to exchange words while Mr Trump stands waving to the crowds.

The moment has been widely shared and discussed don social media, with Internet users describing it as "so awkward" and "cringeworthy".

oh my GOD Michelles awkward half smile when melania decided to bring a gift jfc the trumps are so cringeworthy — illwick 🦇 (@illwick) January 20, 2017

Michelle looked so awkward when Melania gave her that gift.... 🎁 — Courtney Hall (@CourtneyHall326) January 20, 2017

Others have guessed what was in the box, with one person suggesting it was "a desperately scrawled not that says 'Take me with you', and another joking that it could be Mr trump's "long-anticipated tax returns".

Inside the blue Tiffany's box Melania handed Michelle is just a desperately scrawled note that says "Take me with you." — Amy Dillon (@amydillon) January 20, 2017

Word is that inside Melania's Tiffany's box is Trump's long-anticipated tax returns as a gift to the American public #Inauguration2017 — V. Wisniewski Otero (@victoria_rights) January 20, 2017

It is not the first time exchanges between Ms Obama and Ms Trump have been deemed uncomfortable.

In July, it appeared Ms Trump may have plagiarised parts of a speech Ms Obama made eight years before, with an excerpt almost matching a portion of Ms Obama’s speech verbatim.

After Mr Trump's election victory, Melania denied there had been “awkwardness” during a first meeting between her and the now former First Lady after images emerged of the pair sitting on golden chairs cordially sipping tea together in the White House.