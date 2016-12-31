Police in Missouri have said the body of a man found hanging from a tree appears to be that of a white, homeless person who took his own life, following reports on social media of a possible lynching.

Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat who serves in the Missouri State Senate, was among those who posted images and reports on Twitter saying that a man was “lynched overnight in North County”.

The Belleville News-Democrat newsaper said that police went to the scene in St Louis and began an investigation.

St Louis County Police investigating discovery of body hanging from a tree near Netherton and Mehl. Large area blocked off by police tape. pic.twitter.com/o5d2LnrqGF — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) December 31, 2016

Police subsequently said the body was that of a 53 year-old man, and they believed that he was homeless.

@stlcountypd statement on person found hanging from tree in north St. Louis County --Police say the man was white & it appears to be suicide pic.twitter.com/jXaDylp6Er — Camille Phillips (@cmpcamille) December 31, 2016

Police said they would release the man’s name once they notified his next of kin.

The St Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons said it was also investigating the incident.