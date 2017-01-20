Just a few hundred yards away from the White House, Nigel Farage heaped praised on Donald Trump at his own inauguration bash in Washington.

The former Ukip leader, who has forged a blossoming friendship with the President-elect in recent months, threw an extravagant 400-guest party on the top floor of the Hay-Adams hotel on Thursday night.

Taking to his glass podium, Mr Farage said “Brexit was great” but the Republican’s billionaire’s victory was "Brexit plus plus". He declared he had met his match and Mr Trump is the only person he has ever met who makes him feel like an introvert.

“Brexit was great but Trump becoming president of the USA is Brexit plus plus plus,” Mr Farage said.

“He was right when he called it a movement but a movement can’t exist, a movement can’t flourish without a leader and Trump is the only person I’ve ever met in my life who makes me feel like an introvert. He is a larger than life personality. When he was given the rule book for how you run for president he tore it up”.

The party, which was at one of Washington’s most expensive and prestigious hotels, was attended by HBO bosses, eurosceptic peer, Lord Michael Ashcroft, former No 10 strategist to David Cameron, Steve Hilton, Tory MP, Nigel Evans, and Mississippi governor, Phil Bryant, who is an ally of Mr Trump.

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

But Mr Farage did not throw the party alone, he had the help of his key Brexit allies, millionaire Ukip donor, Arron Banks, and Leave.EU communications director, Andy Wigmore. The group are reported to have talked about turning the Brexit campaign into a big-budget drama with HBO executives at the event. Banks has already published a book titled The Bad Boys of Brexit: Tales of Mischief, Mayhem & Guerrilla Warfare in the EU Referendum Campaign.

Guests toasted the unlikely victories of Mr Trump and Brexit, with violinists and cellists playing "Sweet Home Alabama" in the background. They also relishing in sharing photos of the views from the hotel on Twitter.

Think it's fair to say @Nigel_Farage and @Arron_banks have chosen one of the best views for their #TrumpInaugural party pic.twitter.com/M3dkMSfIlW — Darren McCaffrey (@DMcCaffreySKY) January 19, 2017

Since the President-elect’s victory, Mr Farage has taken a leading role in building the “special relationship” between the US and the UK and has disrupted diplomatic protocol. He was the first foreign politician to meet Mr Trump in person and has met with him on a number of occasions since, having both attended a “heroes and villains” costume party in New York in early December.

Mr Trump has also said he thinks Mr Farage would make a “great” US ambassador. The Government of course dismissed the suggestion Mr Farage should take on one of the most high-profile roles in British diplomacy, with a Downing Street spokesman saying: “There is no vacancy. We have an excellent ambassador to the US.”