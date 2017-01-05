Oprah Winfrey has made it clear that speculation she could run for president in 2020 has no basis and she does not plan to throw her hat into the ring.

The talk show host, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s campaign, previously joked that Donald Trump’s success made her feel “really qualified” to be president but she did not plan to run for office.

Since then Michael Moore has suggested the Democrats should run a hugely popular celebrity like Winfrey or Tom Hanks for president. In turn, the Oprah2020 hashtag has gained increasing traction on Twitter.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Winfrey was asked whether she thought Michelle Obama would run for office - a rumour the First Lady has denied.

“Never," Winfrey responded.

“Is there any charismatic African-American woman that both sides of the political aisle really love?” Colbert asked, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

People news in pictures







9 show all People news in pictures















1/9 US President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City Reuters

2/9 Anna Wintour apologises for criticising Donald Trump on a train. Fashionista was reportedly heard saying the President-elect would use the Presidency 'to sell himself and his brand' Getty

3/9 Ivanka Trump and her husband might be joining the next administration. The couple is plotting a move to the nation's capital Getty

4/9 Samuel L Jackson calls Muslims 'the new black kids in America' 'People perceive them as a threat before even saying hello,' actor says of Muslims in the US Getty

5/9 Former JLS star Oritse Williams denies rape allegation The singer has not been charged Getty

6/9 Bill Gates announces $1bn investment fund for clean energy technology Team-up with Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and others aims to fight climate change - and reap 'super' rewards Getty

7/9 Donald Trump's aide worked for anti-immigation extremists Poll was used by President-elect during campaign to justify banning Muslims from the US Reuters

8/9 Henry Kissinger tells Nobel Peace Prize forum to give Donald Trump a chance More than 7,000 people called for the 'mastermind of war' to be arrested while visiting Norway EPA

9/9 John Travolta dismisses new Scientology documentary by former member Leah Remini The actor defends the church and says it was a source of support for him when he lost his girlfriend, mother and son Getty

“Never!” Winfrey exclaimed repeatedly. “No, it’s not my thing.”

Winfrey reflected on the extensive interview she did with Ms Obama at the end of last month, saying it had been “bittersweet” .

“The thing I said to her that I'm really going to miss is just the presence there," she said.

“For me, you know, African-American woman, being able to see that reflection of myself through the girls and through her, just their presence there, I’m going to miss that. But it has meant so much to me.”

Winfrey was a supporter of Ms Clinton and insisted she had no plans of joining the billionaire property developer as his running mate back in June, saying “Donald, I’m with her!” and arguing her candidacy was a pivotal moment for women.

Winfrey is a significant influencer in the US and one estimate predicted that her endorsement of Mr Obama between 2006 and 2008 delivered over a million votes in the 2008 Democratic primary race.