Noor Salman: Wife of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen arrested in San Francisco

The Pulse nightclub in Orlando, site of the worst mass shooting in US history GETTY

The FBI has reportedly arrested the wife of Omar Mateen, the man who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in US history at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida. 

Authorities arrested Noor Salman in San Francisco. She is expected to face charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. 

However, Ms Salman has told investigators that she tried to stop Mateen from committing the attack.

Authorities suspected she had prior knowledge of the attack and failed to reach out to law enforcement in an effort to prevent it. She is believed to have been with her husband when he purchased ammunition, and allegedly visited the Pulse nightclub wiht Mateen prior to the 12 June attack. 

Mateen and Salman reportedly exchanged text messages during the shooting. 

Authorities are treating the shooting, that killed 49 people and injured dozens more, as a hate crime and act of terrorism. 