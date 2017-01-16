The FBI has reportedly arrested the wife of Omar Mateen, the man who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in US history at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
Authorities arrested Noor Salman in San Francisco. She is expected to face charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.
However, Ms Salman has told investigators that she tried to stop Mateen from committing the attack.
In pictures: The victims of the Orlando shooting
-
1/44 Frank Escalante
AP
-
2/44 Luis Daniel Conde
AP
-
3/44 Brenda Lee Marquez McCool
-
4/44 Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan
AP
-
5/44 Joel Rayon Paniagua
AP
-
6/44 Jerald Arthur Wright
AP
-
7/44 Paul Terrell Henry
AP
-
8/44 Shane Evan Tomlinson
AP
-
9/44 Antonio Davon Brown
AP
-
10/44 Jason Benjamin Josaphat
AP
-
11/44 Enrique L. Rios, Jr.
AP
-
12/44 Darryl Roman Burt
AP
-
13/44 Cory James Connell
REUTERS
-
14/44 Tevin Eugene Crosby
AP
-
15/44 Jonathan Antonio Camuy-Vega
AP
-
16/44 Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala
AP
-
17/44 Leroy Valentin Fernandez
AP
-
18/44 Christopher Andrew Leinonen
AP
-
19/44 Angel L. Candelario-Padro
AP
-
20/44 Simon Adrian Carrillo-Fernande
AP
-
21/44 Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz
REUTERS
-
22/44 Javier Jorge-Reyes
AP
-
23/44 Gilberto Ramon Silva-Menendez
AP
-
24/44 Juan P. Rivera-Velazquez
AP
-
25/44 Miguel Angel Honorato
AP
-
26/44 Jean Carlos Mendez Perez
REUTERS
-
27/44 Mercedez Marisol Flores
REUTERS
-
28/44 Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado
REUTERS
-
29/44 Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
REUTERS
-
30/44 Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez
REUTERS
-
31/44 Oscar A. Aracena-Montero
REUTERS
-
32/44 Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon
REUTERS
-
33/44 Martin Benitez Torres
REUTERS
-
34/44 Stanley Almodovar
Facebook/Stanley Manolo Almodovar III
-
35/44 Eddie Justice
Faebook/ Eddie Justice
-
36/44 Luis Vielma
Twitter/@jk_rowling
-
37/44 Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera
Facebook/ Eric Rivera
-
38/44 Juan Ramon Guerrero
Facebook/ Juan Ramon Guerrero
-
39/44 Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz
Facebook/ Peter Gonzalez Cruz
-
40/44 Amanda Alvear
Facebook/ Amanda Alvear
-
41/44 Anthony Disla
Facebook/ Anthony Disla
-
42/44 Edward Sotomayor
Twitter/@ryanraiche
-
43/44 Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo
Facebook/Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo
-
44/44 Kimberley Morris
Twitter/ @katiezavadski
Authorities suspected she had prior knowledge of the attack and failed to reach out to law enforcement in an effort to prevent it. She is believed to have been with her husband when he purchased ammunition, and allegedly visited the Pulse nightclub wiht Mateen prior to the 12 June attack.
Mateen and Salman reportedly exchanged text messages during the shooting.
Authorities are treating the shooting, that killed 49 people and injured dozens more, as a hate crime and act of terrorism.
