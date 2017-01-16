The FBI has reportedly arrested the wife of Omar Mateen, the man who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in US history at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Authorities arrested Noor Salman in San Francisco. She is expected to face charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.

However, Ms Salman has told investigators that she tried to stop Mateen from committing the attack.

In pictures: The victims of the Orlando shooting







44 show all In pictures: The victims of the Orlando shooting





















































































1/44 Frank Escalante AP

2/44 Luis Daniel Conde AP

3/44 Brenda Lee Marquez McCool

4/44 Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan AP

5/44 Joel Rayon Paniagua AP

6/44 Jerald Arthur Wright AP

7/44 Paul Terrell Henry AP

8/44 Shane Evan Tomlinson AP

9/44 Antonio Davon Brown AP

10/44 Jason Benjamin Josaphat AP

11/44 Enrique L. Rios, Jr. AP

12/44 Darryl Roman Burt AP

13/44 Cory James Connell REUTERS

14/44 Tevin Eugene Crosby AP

15/44 Jonathan Antonio Camuy-Vega AP

16/44 Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala AP

17/44 Leroy Valentin Fernandez AP

18/44 Christopher Andrew Leinonen AP

19/44 Angel L. Candelario-Padro AP

20/44 Simon Adrian Carrillo-Fernande AP

21/44 Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz REUTERS

22/44 Javier Jorge-Reyes AP

23/44 Gilberto Ramon Silva-Menendez AP

24/44 Juan P. Rivera-Velazquez AP

25/44 Miguel Angel Honorato AP

26/44 Jean Carlos Mendez Perez REUTERS

27/44 Mercedez Marisol Flores REUTERS

28/44 Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado REUTERS

29/44 Anthony Luis Laureano Disla REUTERS

30/44 Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez REUTERS

31/44 Oscar A. Aracena-Montero REUTERS

32/44 Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon REUTERS

33/44 Martin Benitez Torres REUTERS

34/44 Stanley Almodovar Facebook/Stanley Manolo Almodovar III

35/44 Eddie Justice Faebook/ Eddie Justice

36/44 Luis Vielma Twitter/@jk_rowling

37/44 Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera Facebook/ Eric Rivera

38/44 Juan Ramon Guerrero Facebook/ Juan Ramon Guerrero

39/44 Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz Facebook/ Peter Gonzalez Cruz

40/44 Amanda Alvear Facebook/ Amanda Alvear

41/44 Anthony Disla Facebook/ Anthony Disla

42/44 Edward Sotomayor Twitter/@ryanraiche

43/44 Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo Facebook/Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo

44/44 Kimberley Morris Twitter/ ‏@katiezavadski

Authorities suspected she had prior knowledge of the attack and failed to reach out to law enforcement in an effort to prevent it. She is believed to have been with her husband when he purchased ammunition, and allegedly visited the Pulse nightclub wiht Mateen prior to the 12 June attack.

Mateen and Salman reportedly exchanged text messages during the shooting.

Authorities are treating the shooting, that killed 49 people and injured dozens more, as a hate crime and act of terrorism.