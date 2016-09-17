Authorities said that a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, New Jersey, on Saturday morning along the route of a US Marines, 5-K charity run which was quickly cancelled.

The local Ocean Country prosecutor’s office confirmed the explosion and said there were no injuries or damage to nearby structures.

A nearby boardwalk and beach were immediately cleared by the authorities and sniffer dogs were brought in to search the area of other devices.

The device at the centre of the scare was relatively small and had been placed inside a plastic bin liner that was on the route of the third annual Semper Five charity run, the start of which had been delayed because of late sign-ins by some of the runners.

Officials said a second device had been found near to the one that exploded, according to the local news site, NJ.com, quoting Al Della Fave, a spokesman for the prosecutor. There was no immediate confirmation on whether it had been detonated. But a bomb team was already on site to “make safe” that device, officials noted.

The apparent terror attempt immediately evoked the Boston Marathon bombing three years ago when Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev planted bombs in pressure cookers near the finish of the world famous race, killing three people and injuring more than 260.

Runner Adam Carswell of Toms River, New Jersey, told NBC 4 New York he saw the smoke rising from the garbage can after the explosion. “It was a big puff of smoke, fairly large,” he said, expressing anger that someone may have planted the device to harm people.

Officials were giving thanks for the back-up at the registration desks for the run, noting that had it begun as scheduled some of the runners would have been passing where the bag had been placed at the moment that it exploded.

The incident took place on a day of brilliant sunshine along the Jersey Shore, with plenty of onlookers on hand to enjoy the race in Seaside Park which is about 80 miles south of New York City.