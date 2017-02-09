President Trump 'files complaint that the hand towels on Air Force One aren't soft enough'

Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, is very impressed with the telephones in the White House. Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, is very unimpressed with the towels on Air Force One.

The Huffington Post has reported that, according to a White House aide, Trump “registered a complaint about the hand towels aboard Air Force One, because they are not soft enough.”

The president needs soft hand towels, of course. Outstanding hand towels! Presidential palm softness is key to any good administration, and the Air Force One staff will do well to address this issue quickly so Trump doesn’t have to endure another day with sub-optimal hand skin condition.

The towel report is only the latest in a series of fascinating insights into Trump’s daily routine. Last week, he confessed his love of the White House’s phone system (“These are the most beautiful phones I’ve ever used in my life”) to the New York Times, which also painted the unshakeable image of him watching television in a bathrobe after a long day presidenting.

Yesterday, Trump confused a lot of Twitter users by posting about "EASY D!”:

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Most now accept that he was probably referring to an ‘easy decision’, but the minds of those familiar with millennial parlance initially went to something very different.