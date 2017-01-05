Republicans have passed a bill that could allow them to sweep aside with a single vote any new regulations passed by Barack Obama's administration as soon as he leaves office.

The Midnight Rule Relief Act was passed by Congress 238 votes to 184 on Wednesday and, if it meets approval in the Senate and is signed by President Donald Trump, means legislators will be able bundle together any new regulations put in place since the election and dismiss them in one go.

Executive agencies under the Obama administration have put in place hundreds of new rules—making existing legislation workable on the ground—since Mr Trump's victory, including new fuel economy standards and others with a potential economic impact of billions of dollars.

According to The Hill, Republican representative Darrell Issa said: "All this legislation does is allow for us to dispose of one or more regulations in an expedited fashion. It doesn’t change the underlying law.

"A relatively few regulations that are believed to be unnecessary on which the House, Senate and president concur."

But Democrat Hank Johnson said: "They like the idea of the fox guarding the hen house.

"They will tell you that gutting regulations helps to enhance job creation, but nothing can be further from the truth."

Donald Trump has accused Barack Obama of making inflammatory statements and erecting roadblocks as his administration-in-waiting prepares to assume office.

Energised Republicans are set to begin dismantling eight years of achievements by Mr Obama as they take complete control of Washington and bring out the wrecking balls.

The 115th Congress sat for the first time on Tuesday, and even before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, Republicans on Capitol Hill are anxious to start work.

Their priorities include repealing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, a tax overhaul, the repeal of environmental regulations, a large transportation bill to create jobs, and the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice.

“Buckle up,” Vice President-elect Mike Pence told his former colleagues in the House last year, after meeting with them to discuss legislative plans.