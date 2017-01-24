A pair of journalists arrested during protests in Washington DC against Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration are facing up to 10-years behind bars.

Evan Engel of the technology news website Vocativ and Alex Rubinstein of Russia Today (RT) America have been charged under rioting law.

Both have protested their innocence and they have the full backing of their employers.

The pair were covering the unrest in the US capital which erupted as Donald Trump was being sworn in as 45th US president.

Alex Rubinstein can be seen falling to the pavement in the background to the right of shot Reuters

Police said more than $5,000 (£4,011) in damage was caused when people, wearing black clothing and balaclavas, smashed shop windows and burned police vehicles in an apparent anti-Capitalist demonstration.

More than 200 people were arrested including Mr Engel and Mr Rubinstein. The pair were released after brief court appearances.

Here is the flash grenade they used that blinded me and left my ears ringing. Cops encircled crowd when I couldn't see; arresting everyone pic.twitter.com/bL2ulgv9DR — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017

They are accused of "Charge #1: Riot Act - Felony Charge" according to the court records, seen by The Independent.

As a result they face a maximum jail term of 10-years and financial penalties of up to $25,000 (£20,061).

The police did not name the pair on the day but a statement referred to groups of rioters.

“The group damaged vehicles, destroyed the property of multiple businesses, and ignited smaller isolated fires while armed with crowbars [and hammers]," it said. “Preliminary information indicates the group collectively engaged in these criminal acts.”

Vocativ and I are fighting these charges and I’ll have more to share as soon as the legal process has run its course. Thanks all! — Evan Engel (@evanengel) January 24, 2017

It added that pepper spray was used and that two uniformed officers suffered minor injuries from “coordinated attacks”.

RT confirmed Mr Rubinstein had been arrested and that he was released the following day.

“I was hit in the face with a flash grenade, it blinded me for a moment and my ears were ringing for a while,” said Mr Rubinstein, who claimed he showed his media credentials to police.

A Vocativ spokesman called the charges against their reporter "an affront to the First Amendment and journalistic freedom."

They added that they would "vigorously contest this unfounded and outrageous charge.”

MPD Statement on Acts of Vandalism earlier today: pic.twitter.com/uWQS2OT7SI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 20, 2017

Mr Engel is due back at the District of Columbia courts on 15 February when Mr Rubinstein will also appear.

The Independent has contacted RT, the two men and their attorneys for further comment, but none had responded at the time of publication.

William Miller, a spokesman for the US attorney's office said: “Generally speaking, we are continuing to evaluate evidence and continuing to investigate the events of Jan 20, 2017 and are always open to receiving additional information."