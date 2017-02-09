Nordstrom’s decision to drop all Ivanka Trump clothing is a “direct attack” on the president, according to Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer.

The president, who in a tweet said his daughter had been treated “so unfairly” by the American luxury chain, was simply standing up for her.

But it raises further questions surrounding the 70-year-old property magnate’s attempts to divestiture from his business empire.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Nordstrum, which previously sold 71 Ivanka Trump items, has not bought any stock for 2017 and currently has only three lines of shoes on its website.

“I think this was less about his family business and was an attack on his daughter,” said Mr Spicer.

“He ran for president, he won, he’s leading this country, and I think for people to take out their concern on his action or his executive orders, on members of his family, [then] he has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities [and] their success.”

When questioned again by a journalist at the daily White House press briefings, he added: “For someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is not acceptable, and the president has every right as a father to stand up for them.

“This is a direct attack on his policies and her name, so there is clearly an attempt for him to stand up for her because she is being maligned, because they have a problem with his policies.”

A campaign urging people to boycott businesses connected to Mr Trump’s family, kick-started after the emergence of the “grab them by the pussy” comment in October, took credit for Nordstrom’s decision.

The Grab Your Wallet campaign has targeted more than 60 companies, including Trident, Macy’s, and the LA Clippers, to stop sponsoring Celebrity Apprentice and remove senior executives.

When Ms Trump's company was asked by The Independent to respond to Nordstrom's move, senior marketing director Rosemary Young said: "It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives."

A Nordstrom spokesman told The Independent: "We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone.

"Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 per cent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."

Former President Barack Obama’s chief ethics counsellor, Norman Eisen, has said the Trumps are using the White House like the Kardashians used reality TV.