Six-year-old girl gives inspiring speech at Women's March

A six-year-old girl, whose parents are undocumented immigrants, gave an inspiring speech at the Women’s March in Washington.
Speaking in English and Spanish, Sophie Cruz, asked the thousands of protestors to “protect our families”.
At the end of her Spanish speech, Sophie, whose parents are from Mexico, chanted “si, se puede”, which translates to “yes we can”.
“We are here together making a chain of love to protect our families. Let us fight with love, faith and courage so that our families will not be destroyed,” she said.
“I also want to tell the children not to be afraid, because we are not alone. There are still many people that have their hearts filled with love…
“Let’s keep together and fight for the rights. God is with us,” Sophie added.
In 2015 Sophie wrote a letter to Pope Francis about immigration reform and went on to meet Barack Obama in the following year.
Her note called upon the Pope to help her parents, as well as all those who are in the US illegally, to stay in the country.
When Sophie met Mr Obama at the White House her parents waited outside as they could not pass through security without social security numbers.
