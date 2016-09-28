Two students and one teacher were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a primary school in South Carolina.

Law enforcement and emergency responders arrived at Townville Elementary in Anderson County on Wednesday shortly after 1pm, WYFF reports.

Officials said that one teenage suspect has been taken into custody. EMS and LifeFlight are also responding to the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating death 3 miles away from the school that officials say is connected with the incident at the school, WYFF reports.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.