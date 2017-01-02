Ahmad Alkhalaf has had a busy year. He attended Democratic President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address as a special guest of a congressman. He learned to bike and rollerblade, took martial arts and gymnastics classes and spent his summer playing soccer and swimming in a lake at a day camp in the Boston suburbs.

And he received his first pair of prosthetic arms after his were blown off three years ago in a refugee camp bomb blast that also killed three of his siblings.

But as the 11-year-old Syrian boy looks to another year in his adopted home, he says his dream is to be reunited with his mother and four surviving siblings, who are living in Istanbul.

"I want my mom to come here," he said as he kicked around a soccer ball in a park.

"I feel like I'm losing her. It's been too long. I can't take it anymore."

But, despite his injuries and the separation of his family, Ahmad still has hope.

"Anything is possible in this world. You just have to believe in yourself," he said.

Ahmad's father, Dirgam Alkhalaf, said those hopes largely hinge on whether Republican President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his pledge to curtail the flow of Syrians and Muslims to the US.

Mr Alkhalaf has applied for asylum and hopes to petition for the rest of the family if he and Ahmad are permitted to stay.

"I can only be hopeful he'll do the right thing," Mr Alkhalaf said of Mr Trump through an interpreter. "No matter what people say, I'm optimistic."

Trump transition team officials didn't return emails seeking comment on the family's case.

Mr Alkhalaf said he can't return to Turkey after renouncing his temporary residency status there. Returning to Syria, where the Sunni Muslim family lived just outside the battle-scarred city of Aleppo, also isn't an option.

"There is nothing left in Syria for us. Our home is destroyed; the government is out to get us," he said, referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime, which he says conducted the 2013 bombing.

"I've got nowhere to go if the US doesn't want me."

The father and son have been living among a rotating group of Muslim families since their arrival in June 2015 on a medical visa for Ahmad.

Mr Alkhalaf works as a security guard at a mosque after receiving his work permit in July. He hopes to take his driver's licence exam soon.

Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War







12 show all Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War





















1/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man crosses a street in Aleppo, December 12, 2009 Reuters

2/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A vendor sits inside an antique shop in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, December 12, 2009 Reuters

3/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A view shows part of Aleppo's historic citadel, overlooking Aleppo city, Syria Reuters

4/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A view shows part of Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria Reuters

5/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War Visitors walk inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria Reuters

6/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk inside the Khan al-Shounah market, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

7/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man walks past shops in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

8/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk along an alley in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

9/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War Visitors tour Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

10/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A general view shows the Old City of Aleppo as seen from Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

11/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk near Aleppo's Bab al-Faraj Clock Tower, Syria October 6, 2010 Reuters

12/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man stands inside Aleppo's historic citadel, overlooking Aleppo city, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

The emotional strain of separation has taken its toll on the family, Mr Alkhalaf said.

His youngest son in Turkey has developed asthma-like problems, his wife is being treated for high blood pressure and Ahmad doesn't always sleep well, a problem that started with night terrors following the bomb blasts.

"Emotionally, I'm drained," Mr Alkhalaf said. "If we were all together, I think a lot of us would feel better. It's half the battle."

Ahmad talks with his mother often and knows she's struggling to provide for his siblings. The family largely lives off the charity of the Muslim community in New England and what Mr Alkhalaf can send from his wages.

Ahmad said he tries to perk his mother up by telling her about the new things he's experiencing.

"I try to make her happy, but it's hard," Ahmad said.

In pictures: Children play underground in Syria







8 show all In pictures: Children play underground in Syria













1/8 A child plays in the ball pit at the 'Land of Childhood,' an underground playground in a besieged town in Syria Unicef

2/8 Abdulaziz, 10, plays in the 'Land of Childhood' underground playground in Syria Unicef

3/8 Boys look through a show window inside the tunnel that provides a safe passage for children between the two basements that form the 'Land of Childhood' in a besieged town in Syria Unicef

4/8 Children play at the underground 'Land of Childhood' in a besieged town in Syria Unicef

5/8 Two girls play at the 'Land of Childhood' underground playground in a besieged town in Syria Unicef

6/8 Children on the ride on a ferris wheel at the 'Land of Childhood', an underground playground in a besieged town in Syria Unicef

7/8 Seven-year-old Massa at the "Land of Childhood" underground playground in a besieged town in Syria Unicef

8/8 Children wait in line to buy sweets at the 'Land of Childhood,' an underground playground in a besieged town in Syria Unicef

He enrolled in the fourth grade this past fall at a school in the Boston suburbs. He is awaiting a more advanced pair of prosthetic arms. And he hopes to join a soccer team this spring.

Officials at Heights Elementary say Ahmad's stresses haven't appeared to affect his schooling. If anything, they say, they're impressed with how quickly he has embraced his new environment, where he is receiving physical and occupational therapy, one-on-one reading and math help and other support.

"He really wants to talk to people and understand things on many levels," said Holly Geiger, Ahmad's teacher.

"He's not shy, and I think that's helped."

Shocking video: Syrian citizens flee gunfire at Aleppo crossing

Supporters have purposely jam-packed Ahmad's schedule, said Nabil Jalal, a Sharon resident who is among those helping Ahmad and his father.

As Ahmad ran off to join an arts and craft session, Mr Jalal worried what the new year might bring.

"You can't have one parent and not the other, no matter how good the life is here," he said. "There's a big missing part."

The Associated Press