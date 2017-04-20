Tess Holliday has pledged to boycott Uber after one of the company’s drivers allegedly body-shamed her.

The UK size 26 model and body positivity campaigner shared a video of a male driver asking about her cholesterol levels.

According to Holliday, who is based in Los Angeles, the Uber driver informed her there was no way she could possibly be healthy because she was fat.

“My cholesterol is fine, I’m perfect,” she can be heard telling him in the Instagram clip. “I’m healthy.”

Holliday said that after she informed the driver she was healthy he switched the radio off and changed the subject. The model said the ordeal had been so distressing she would not be using the global car service in the future.

“My driver who is fat is questioning if I’m healthy … Hey Uber I don't pay more to use your ‘black car’ service to be told that there's no way I could possibly be healthy because I'm fat and then questioning it,” she said in the caption of the post.

“No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer. I'm fat. I also have a fat wallet and will no longer be using your services. Ever.”

"To everyone that keeps saying 'well we don't know the full conversation' I say REALLY?! He wasn't 'curious' he was shaming me. End of story," she added on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Uber told The Independent the company expected both its passengers and drivers to treat each other respectfully.

“We expect all riders and drivers to treat each other with respect as laid out in our Community Guidelines,” a spokesperson said.

Holliday added an extra message to the caption later in the day explaining why she had described the driver as “fat”.

“Saying my driver is fat was obviously being used as a descriptor and not to insult him,” she explained. “Also I did not show his face or use his name when filming, it was to be able to show what I deal with daily and why this behaviour is unacceptable from anyone.”

Holiday became globally recognised after she was signed by London-based Milk Model Management in 2015, making history by becoming the first woman of her size and height to be represented by a major agency. Last year in May, Facebook reversed its decision to ban an advert featuring Holliday and apologised for not initially approving the image.

A Facebook advert with a picture of Holliday in a bikini was initially banned by the social media giant because it “depicts a body or body parts in an undesirable manner”.