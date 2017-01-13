Images of Lady Liberty have adorned American coins for well over 200 years.

But for the first time, Lady Liberty, who symbolises the Roman goddess Libertas, is to be portrayed as woman of colour.

To mark the US Mint and Treasury’s 225th anniversary, a new $100 coin unveiled this week showing Lady Liberty as a black woman.

Since the passage of the Coinage Act in 1792, all coins have been required to feature an “impression emblematic of liberty”, in either words or images. But until the unveiling the new design by Justin Kunz, all those visual representations have been of a white woman.

“As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty’s representation,” said Elisa Basnight, the chief of staff at the mint.

“We live in a nation that affords us the opportunity to dream big and try to accomplish the seemingly impossible.”

The image was designed by Mr Kunz and sculpted by Mint sculptor-engraver Phebe Hemphill. The one-ounce, 24-karat coin, which is set to be released in April, is one of a series of new, diverse commemorative coins the mint will unveil in coming years.





Last year the Treasury announced plans for the slavery abolitionist Harriet Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson on the front of the $20 bill.

“We are very proud of the fact that the United States Mint is rooted in the Constitution,” said Principal Deputy Director Jeppson.

“Our founding fathers realised the critical need for our fledgling nation to have a respected monetary system, and over the last 225 years, the Mint has never failed in its mission.”

The new coin is inscribed with “1792” for the year the US Mint was established, “2017” and the words “In God we Trust”. The reverse side of the coin contains an eagle in flight.