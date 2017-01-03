A majority of Americans lack confidence in Donald Trump's ability to handle an international crisis, according to a new poll.

It also found 47 per cent doubted his ability to use military force wisely.

Ahead of the President-elect’s inauguration on 20 January, 44 per cent believed him to be incapable of averting major scandals during his time in office.

The previous three presidents have all had the confidence of 70 per cent of Americans in these areas.

The results from market researcher Gallup, appear to lend weight to the idea that Americans are sceptical of Mr Trump’s capacity to handle his presidential duties.

They came as Mr Trump criticised China and North Korea on Twitter.

While 60 per cent of Americans expressed confidence in his ability to work effectively with Congress, and 59 per cent believed he would manage the economy well, the results were far less favourable compared to his predecessors.

The results also showed a clear split between Republican and Democrat voters, with the latter expressing low confidence in his capacity to lead.

However, between 77 per cent and 90 per cent of those polled from Mr Trump's Republican Party expressed confidence in their choice of leader.

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The poll shows Mr Trump will take office with a majority of voters viewing him unfavourably. He will have less support than outgoing President Obama.

However, Mr Trump’s Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton also had highly unfavourably ratings, with 2016’s candidates being two of the least well-liked in modern presidential history.

The results were based on telephone interviews conducted between 7 and 11 December, with a random sample of 1,028 adults, aged 18 and older, living in 50 US states and the District of Columbia.