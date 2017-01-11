Donald Trump: If Vladimir Putin likes me, it’s an asset

Donald Trump has said Vladimir Putin's reportedly favourable opinion of him was an "asset".

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what folks, that's called an asset, not a liability,” the President-elect told reporters in his first news conference since his election victory.

He also condemned the recent allegations that he has deep ties with Russia and that the Kremlin has obtained compromising information about the former business mogul.

Trump and Putin passionately kiss in street mural







3/14 VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - NOVEMBER 23: A woman walks past a mural showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) blowing marijuana smoke into the mouth of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the wall of a bar-b-que restaurant on November 23, 2016 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Many people in the three Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are concerned that Russia, because Trump has expressed both admiration for Putin and doubt over defending NATO member states, will be emboldened to intervene militarily in the Baltics. Sean Gallup/Getty

A woman walks past a mural on a restaurant wall depicting US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting each other with a kiss in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on May 13, 2016. Kestutis Girnius, associate professor of the Institute of International Relations and Political Science in Vilnius university, told AFP -This graffiti expresses the fear of some Lithuanians that Donald Trump is likely to kowtow to Vladimir Putin and be indifferent to Lithuanias security concerns. Trump has notoriously stated that Putin is a strong leader, and that NATO is obsolete and expensive.

“I will say again that I think it’s a disgrace that information would be let out,” he continued.

“I read the information it’s all fake news it didn’t happen and it was gotten by opponents of ours, as you know because you reported it and so did many of the other people, it was a group of opponents that got together, sick people, and they put that crap together.”

The New York property tycoon said he hoped he would get on with the Russian leader but added "there's a good chance I won't".

"If I don't, do you honestly believe Hillary would be tougher on Putin than me? Does anybody in this room honestly believe that? Give me a break," he said.

While Mr Trump did not respond directly to a question about whether anyone connected to his campaign had any contact with Russia during the presidential election, he said is message to Mr Putin was that the hacking must stop.

"He shouldn't be doing it. He won't be doing it. Russia will have much greater respect for our country when I am leading it than when other people have led it. You will see that," he said.