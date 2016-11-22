The US Holocaust Memorial Museum has taken the unusual step of issuing a statement saying it is “deeply alarmed” by the rhetoric of white supremacist supporters of Donald Trump.

Newly-released footage from a meeting of the far-right National Policy Institute in Washington DC on Saturday showed the organisation’s president, Richard Spencer, making salutes while praising the new US President-elect.

Mr Spencer told a crowd of around 200 supporters: "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!

“America was until this past generation a white country designed for ourselves and our posterity. It is our creation, it is our inheritance, and it belongs to us.”

He attacked “the black political machines” and claimed Hillary Clinton supporters consisted of “mutually hostile tribes only united by a hatred of ‘whitey’ – that is to say, out of a hatred of us”.

Mr Spencer also claimed in the footage - released by The Atlantic - that the US media had been critical of Mr Trump in order to protect “Jewish interests”.

He said: "One wonders if these people are people at all, or instead soulless golem". The reference relates to a Jewish story about the golem, a clay giant that is brought to life to protect Jews.

Mr Spencer also reffered to journalists “in the original German” as "lugenpresse" – a term used by Hitler’s followers to attack parts of the media seen as disloyal to the Nazi’s aims.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

Following the event, the US Holocaust Memorial Museum released a statement saying it was “deeply alarmed at the hateful rhetoric at a conference of white nationalists held on November 19…just blocks from the Museum”.

It said: “The targeting of Jews was central to Nazi racist ideology. The Germans attempted to kill every Jewish man, woman and child they could find. Nazi racism extended to other groups.

“The Holocaust did not begin with killing; it began with words. The Museum calls on all American citizens, our religious and civic leaders, and the leadership of all branches of the government to confront racist thinking and divisive hateful speech.

“The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, a living memorial to the Holocaust, inspires citizens and leaders to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.”

The election of Mr Trump has raised fears about a rise in support for far-right groups, sometimes referred to as the “alt right”. Mr Trump’s new chief strategist, Mike Bannon, previously edited Breibart News – the fari-right’s main news outlet.

Mr Bannon, who has himeslf been accused of anti-Semitism, has publicly condemned racism and said he was only an “economic nationalist”.

A spokesman for Mr Trump said: “President-elect Trump has continued to denounce racism of any kind and he was elected because he will be a leader for every American.

“To think otherwise is a complete misrepresentation of the movement that united Americans from all backgrounds.”