US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a former oil industry mogul, is reportedly one of the main obstacles to ‘Clexit’ – America’s ‘climate exit’ from the Paris Agreement – within the Trump administration.

Mr Tillerson, former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, and the President’s daughter Ivanka believe the move could damage diplomatic relations with important allies, The New York Times reported.

However senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former head of the far-right news website Breitbart which has published articles dismissing climate science, is leading those within the administration who want the President to live up to his pre-election promise to withdraw the US from the international treaty.

Exxon Mobil endorsed the Paris Agreement despite once having denied fossil fuel emissions were causing global warming.

It is thought Mr Tillerson believes it is important the US retains influence on the rest of the world that would be lost if it withdraws from the agreement.

Marc Morano, an ex-Republican Senate staffer who now runs the fossil-fuel funded website Climate Depot, told the Times: “The two greatest obstacles to a Clexit are probably Ivanka and Tillerson.

“Tillerson with his ‘seat at the table’ views could be biggest proponent of not withdrawing the US from the agreement.”

Another climate sceptic, Thomas Pyle, the president of the Institute for Energy Research, expressed the kind of case being made by Mr Bannon.

“If the goal is to fulfill the president’s campaign promises and implement his agenda, there is no value in staying in Paris,” he said.

However a number of Republicans believe the US could potentially remain a token member of the Paris Agreement.

Senator Bob Corker, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, told the Times: “There’s really no obligation. It doesn’t require us to do anything.

“I think they may take a little time to assess whether pulling out makes sense now.”

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

And Nicholas Burns, who was Under Secretary of State in George W Bush’s administration, said: “I think it would be a major mistake, even a historic mistake, to disavow the Paris deal.

“In international politics, trust, reliability and keeping your commitments, that’s a big part of how other countries view our country.

“I can’t think of an issue, except perhaps Nato, where if the US simply walks away, it would have such a major negative impact on how we are seen.”

