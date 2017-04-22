Donald Trump has revealed where he will spend the 100th day of his presidency – announcing plans for a "BIG rally" in Pennsylvania.

The Republican businessman said the event would held next next Saturday, the same day as the White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, which he is boycotting.

The rally will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Centre in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania was one of the crucial battleground states that Mr Trump won on his way to securing the White House.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

“I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it,” he said on Twitter.

Pundits have already started to score Mr Trump’s first 100 days, a period given huge importance for any presidency and period when an incoming administration looks to score some fast wins.

Barack Obama was able to pass two major pieces of legislation in his first 100 days, including a major financial boost to the staggering economy and a move to help ensure fair pay for women.

Mr Trump’s 100th day falls on 29 April. His first weeks in office were undoubtedly rocky: an executive order to block the entry of citizens from six Muslim-majority countries was blocked by the courts and his national security advisor, Mike Flynn, was obliged to stand down after it was revealed he lied about a conversation with a Russian diplomat.

His attempt to find a replacement for Obamacare failed to secure enough support among Republicans on Capitol Hill.

However, since then, things appear to have calmed a little. Mr Trump has managed to get his pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Grouch, confirmed and has overseen an immigration crackdown as part of an order to tighten regulations on migrants.

He responded to an alleged chemical attack by Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad with what was generally seen as moderate, proportional military action.

The President has also earned praise from his supporters for the blunt message he has delivered to North Korea over its nuclear missile programme.

This week, Mr Trump appeared to dampen down expectations of how he will be judged.

“No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including SC), media will kill,” he said on Twitter.