The Trump administration is paving the way for drilling for oil to start off the US east coast for the first time, environmentalists have warned.

The US National Marine Fisheries Service said it had received requests from five companies to allow seismic surveys of the seabed with airguns, despite the “harassment” this causes wildlife, particularly marine mammals. The fisheries service has now invited public comments on its plan to issue permits ahead of a decision later this year.

Donald Trump has made clear his desire to boost production of fossil fuels in the US, with repeated pledges to revitalise the coal industry and the issuing of an executive order in April designed to increase offshore drilling for oil.

The Southern Environmental Law Centre pointed out that 120 cities and towns along the Atlantic coast has passed resolutions opposing seismic tests and offshore drilling.

Sierra Weaver, of the centre, said: “If the Administration continues to push forward risky seismic blasting, it will pave the way for offshore drilling, which would be a direct hit to our economy, environment, communities, and way of life.

“And even before the drilling gets underway, seismic blasting would do significant harm to our robust commercial fishing industry and endangered whales over vast areas of the ocean.

“The coast said ‘no’ to the last President when he tried to impose seismic blasting and offshore drilling on our communities, and we say no to this one, too.”

The centre said that any proposed activity in the sea was not legally allowed to have more than a “negligible impact” on marine mammals.

It added that 75 scientists had concluded that seismic blasting could cause “significant, long-lasting and widespread” harm to fish and marine mammals.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

“This process involves dynamite-like blasts going off every ten seconds for weeks or months on end,” the centre added.

But, as The Hill political news website pointed out, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told delegates at a conference on offshore drilling in Houston in May that they should be “excited” by the administration’s plans.

“If you’re in the oil and gas and energy segment in this society … the stars are lined up,” he said. “We’re going to make jobs, we’re going to bring the economy ahead.”

