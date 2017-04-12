Donald Trump has said Nato is no longer obsolete in an about-turn on previous comments that the military alliance no longer served a purpose.

The US President, who is hosting the Nato secretary-general for talks in Washington, thanked the member states of the bloc for condemning the Syria chemical attack.

But he also said they were still not paying their fair share of the Nato budget and told Jens Stoltenberg he would be seeking to claw back money from states that he said had underpaid in the past.

As a candidate in the presidential election, Mr Trump said the 28-member organisation had outlived its usefulness.

Since taking office, he has expressed support for Nato but has reinforced his view that European members must meet a 2014 agreement for member countries to boost defense spending to 2 per cent of GDP within a decade.

Only the US and a handful of other countries are meeting the target.

He said Nato countries would be more secure and the partnership strengthened if other countries stopped relying on America.

More follows...