Donald Trump has suggested he doesn't know who the ruler of North Korea is, referring to two different leaders as "this gentleman".

During an interview with Fox & Friends, Mr Trump said: "I hope things work out well. I hope there’s going to be peace. But, you know, they’ve been talking with this gentleman for a long time.

"You read [Bill] Clinton’s book, he said, ‘Oh, we made such a great peace deal,’ and it was a joke.

"You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been outplayed, they’ve all been outplayed by this gentleman. And we’ll see what happens."

During the interview, Mr Trump appears to refer to the current Norht Korean leader as "the gentleman," implying both Mr Clinton and Mr Obama were dealing with the same leader during their respectuve tenures.

He seems to be referring to the Agreed Framework deal made in 1994, which was signed between Mr Clinton and Kim Jong-il.

The current leader, Kim Jong-un, has been running the country since the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011.

As Jimmy Kimmel pointed out on his late night show, Jong-un would have been 16 years old when Mr Clinton was president.

When asked about military intervention in North Korea, Mr Trump said: "I don’t want to telegraph what I’m doing or what I’m thinking.

"I’m not like other administrations where they say, ‘We’re going to do this in four weeks.’ It doesn’t work that way. We’ll see what happens."

Mr Trump previously admitted it was "not so easy" after a 10 minute history lesson on China and Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also previously mixed up Syria and Iraq when talking about which country he launched an air strike against.