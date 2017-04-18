Ignoring concerns raised by international monitoring groups, President Donald Trump has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on the country's contested referendum greatly increasing presidential powers.

He made the call despite protests from opposition parties and international monitoring groups, including Mr Trump's own State Department, about voting irregularities during the referendum.

Critics argue the reforms in Turkey will hand extensive power to a man with an increasingly autocratic bent and leave few checks and balances in place.

Protests continue against Turkish referendum result

Under the new system, the president will be able to appoint ministers and senior government officials, issue decrees and declare states of emergency.

Mr Erdogan has also said he would approve the death penalty if it was supported in a referendum or a bill submitted to him through parliament, which would end Turkey's aspirations to join the EU.

Mr Trump has been criticised for congratulating Mr Erdogan, who is seen as taking Turkey in an increasingly authoritarian direction.

This may be the most shocking thing Trump has done: congratulate a dictator on taking one step closer to total control https://t.co/wocvg8McJs — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) April 17, 2017

Even after everything, this is astounding. Formally and publicly congratulating an act of authoritarianization. Astounding. https://t.co/tPzLyH4Dqc — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) April 18, 2017

Donald Trump just congratulated Erdogan on turning Turkey into an Islamic dictatorship. Secular European Turkey is gone.h/t @powellnyt https://t.co/5EvjY7lcps — Charmian Neary (@CharmianNeary) April 18, 2017

Opposition parties have complained of a series of irregularities, including an electoral board decision to accept ballots that did not bear official stamps, as required by Turkish law.

International monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said the move undermined safeguards against fraud.

The White House said Mr Trump and Mr Erdogan discussed the US missile strike on a Syrian regime airfield in response to a chemical attack that killed dozens, with Mr Trump thanking his Turkish counterpart for supporting the strike.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Mark Toner echoed the concerns raised by the OSCE, pointing to "observed irregularities" on voting day and "an uneven playing field" during the campaign.

Mr Erdogan, meanwhile, called the referendum "the most democratic election... ever seen in any Western country" and admonished the OSCE monitors to "know your place."

In pictures: Turkey coup attempt







17 show all In pictures: Turkey coup attempt































1/17 Turkish President Erdogan attends the funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup in Istanbul at Fatih mosque on July 17, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey Burak Kara/Getty Images

2/17 Soldiers involved in the coup attempt surrender on Bosphorus bridge with their hands raised in Istanbul on 16 July, 2016 Gokhan Tan/Getty

3/17 A civilian beats a soldier after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 July, 2016 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

4/17 Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian Reuters

5/17 Soliders involved in the coup attempt surrender on Bosphorus bridge Getty

6/17 Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave flags as they capture a Turkish Army vehicle Getty

7/17 People pose near a tank after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 July, 2016 Reuters

8/17 Turkish soldiers block Istanbul's Bosphorus Brigde Getty

9/17 A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul Reuters

10/17 Pierre Crom/Twitter

11/17 Turkish soldiers secure the area as supporters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan protest in Istanbul's Taksim square AP

12/17 Murad Sezer/Reuters

13/17 Turkish soldiers detain police officers during a security shutdown of the Bosphorus Bridge Reuters

14/17 Turkish Army armoured personnel carriers in the main streets of Istanbul Getty

15/17 Chaos reigned in Istanbul as tanks drove through the streets EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

16/17 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media in the resort town of Marmaris Reuters

17/17 Supporters of President Erdogan celebrate in Ankara following the suppression of the attempted coup Reuters

Underscoring the complicated relationship between the US and Turkey, the White House readout of Mr Trump's call also noted the pressing issues on which they have tried to work together, such as fighting Isis and quelling Syria's civil war.

The White House previously sidestepped questions on the referendum, with spokesman Sean Spicer saying the US wanted to let an international commission review the results.

"They have a right to have elections and their people participated in that," Mr Spicer said. "Before we start getting into their government system, let this commission get through its work."

Irregularities could have changed the outcome of the referendum, Alev Korun, an Austrian member of the Council of Europe observer mission, told ORF radio.

"There is a suspicion that up to 2.5 million votes could have been manipulated," the Austrian member of parliament said.

"This is about the fact that actually the law only allows official voting envelopes. The highest election authority decided however, as it were against the law, that envelopes without official stamp should be admitted," Ms Korun added.