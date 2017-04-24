Donald Trump won't fire Sean Spicer because he 'gets great ratings'

Donald Trump has said he will not fire the White House press secretary because he “gets great ratings.”

Mr Trump discussed the fate of Press Secretary Sean Spicer at a behind-closed-doors White House lunch last month.

“I’m not firing Sean Spicer,” Mr Trump said, according to someone familiar with the event. “That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in.”

The press secretary had made a series of public gaffes in the days prior, including asserting that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons during the Holocaust. Mr Trump, however, seemed nonplussed, boasting to attendees that Mr Spicer’s briefings attracted as many viewers as a daytime soap opera, according to the Washington Post.

The president, who indulges in a well-documented TV habit, regularly emphasises his own broadcast ratings. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, for example, he bragged that his television appearances attracted more viewers than broadcasts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“On air, [CBS ‘Face the Nation’ host John] Dickerson had 5.2 million people,” Mr Trump said. “...It's the highest for ‘Deface the Nation’ since the World Trade Center. Since the World Trade Center came down. It's a tremendous advantage.”

Mr Trump’s unprecedented 2016 presidential campaign was indeed a massive ratings generator. The first presidential debate attracted a record-breaking 84 million viewers, and his election night victory barely missed a ratings record set in 2008.

According to media analyst Andrew Tyndall, Mr Trump’s campaign was the second most-covered story of 2015. Hillary Clinton’s campaign, by comparison, was 16th.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

Since taking office, however, Mr Trump’s ratings have dipped significantly. His inauguration attracted only 30.6 million viewers – down 18 per cent from Mr Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Similarly, his first address to Congress attracted 9 per cent fewer viewers than Mr Obama’s.

Outside of the broadcast realm, the 45th president's ratings are historically low. Only 42 percent of Americans approve of Mr Trump's performance as president, according to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll. That is the lowest approval rating of any president since 1945.

Mr Trump, however called the polls “very good” on Sunday, adding that he believes “much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative.”

“The two fake news polls released yesterday, ABC & NBC, while containing some very positive info, were totally wrong in General [Election],” he tweeted. “Watch!”