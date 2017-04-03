Donald Trump has said he is "very much behind" President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, who led the Egyptian military to oust his predecessor in 2013.

This is the first visit in eight years by an Egyptian head of state.

Mr Sisi was the first head of state to congratulate Mr Trump on his election victory in November and Mr Trump commented during Mr Sisi's first state visit to the US that the two “agree on so many things.”

“You have a great friend and ally in the US and me,” said Mr Trump to Mr Sisi before the two shook hands in the Oval Office.

It is in sharp contrast to Mr al-Sisi's relationship with former President Barack Obama, who never invited the Egyptian president to the White House.

Mr Obama also blocked billions in various aid and assistance packages due to a concern about Mr Sisi's alleged violation of human rights. Tens of thousands of political dissidents, including American citizens, remain in Egyptian jails due to Mr Sisi's crackdown.

Mr Sisi was head of the military when he deposed former president Mohammed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood who was elected to the post in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

Mr Trump however, called Mr Sisi a “fantastic guy” when the two had met last September during Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in an effort to boost the then-candidate's scant foreign policy credentials.

“[I have] a deep appreciation and admiration of your unique personality,” Mr Sisi said to Mr Trump as the two vowed to fight terrorism together.

