Donald Trump refused to confirm whether he still had confidence in the White House’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, increasing speculation that his former campaign manager could be sidelined.

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," the US President told New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin when asked about the issue.

"I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary."

He added: “Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.”

Mr Trump's comments came shortly after Mr Bannon was stripped from his position on the National Security Council as part of a shake-up ordered by the US leader.

It followed reports that Mr Bannon had clashed with President Trump’s son-in-law and fellow adviser Jared Kushner over a number of policy issues.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was reportedly forced to intervene.