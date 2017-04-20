Donald Trump might not have realised that when he invited Sarah Palin to a White House dinner, she would bring along a man who had publicly called for the death of his predecessor.

The former governor of Alaska and 2008 running mate of presidential candidate Senator John McCain decided to bring as her guest the rock musician Ted Nugent.

Best known for the song "Cat Scratch Fever," Nugent said in 2012 that Barack Obama should "suck on my machine gun". He added: "Hey Hillary [Clinton], you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b****."

Mr Nugent also called Mr Obama a “sub-human mongrel”.

Ms Palin also invited Kid Rock, another musician who supported Mr Trump during the 2016 campaign and said that the country should “let the business guy run the country like a business.”

The former governor herself called Mr Trump the "golden wrecking ball" as a compliment during a 2016 Republican campaign rally, and lambasted the media for not reporting more on Ms Clinton's health.

Of course, Twitter took immediate notice a picture from the dinner posted to social media by Mr Nugent's wife. The White House has yet to issue any kind of statement on the dinner party.

CNN political commentator Keith Boykin quoted Mr Trump's campaign promise.

"I’m going to surround myself only with the best and most serious people." (Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock meet Trump in the Oval Office) pic.twitter.com/wE8ww5tZ7D — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2017

Jon Favreau, Mr Obama's former speech writer, mocked CNN's Fareed Zakaria's comment about how Mr Trump "became President" after the US missile strike in Syria on 6 April.

This is the day that Donald Trump became President. pic.twitter.com/iWFlLmHxaS — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 20, 2017

Ms Palin posted a series of pictures taken in the Oval Office on Facebook as well.