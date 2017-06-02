Justin Trudeau has been quietly contacting US politicians about tackling climate change

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement, but he’s also been quietly working to help other American leaders ensure that carbon emissions drop.

Mr Trudeau tweeted that “we are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw form the Paris Agreement,” after Mr Trump’s announcement. Notably, he specified the federal government’s actions, not the US as a whole.

That’s because Mr Trudeau’s administration has been quietly reaching out directly to US governors to discuss cross-border collaborations on climate change. For instance, he met with Washington Governor Jay Inslee just last month to talk climate change. Washington is one of three states to have pledged to honour the carbon emission goals set forth in the Paris agreement in spite of Mr Trump’s pull back.

Washington is joined by New York and California in vowing to continue the fight against climate change. The three states account for roughly a fifth of the US economy, and produced about 11 percent of US emissions in 2014, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

“The president has already said climate change is a hoax, which is the exact opposite of virtually all scientific and worldwide opinion,” California Governor Jerry Brown said in a joint statement with Mr Inslee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo . I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy — not for America, not for anybody. If the President is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavour, then California and other states will step up. The three states are already some of the most progressive in policies regarding greenhouse gas emissions and aim to lead the world on fighting climate change.”

Context: The Trudeau admin had been undertaking a quiet but very ambitious program of connecting directly with US governors. https://t.co/DCV8NPIYWB — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) June 2, 2017

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Other US leaders have also pledge to continue fighting climate change, too. When Mr Trump said during his withdrawal announcement that he was “elected to represent Pittsburgh not Paris,” the mayor of that city, Bill Peduto, quickly vowed that Steel City would continue to fight climate change (the majority of residents there voted for Mr Trump’s competition in 2016, and most adults support reducing greenhouse gas emissions).