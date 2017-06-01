Elon Musk has said he is leaving Donald Trump's advisory council over the President's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted: "Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."

He had threatened to depart the economic advisory role if his advice on climate change was ignored.

Mr Trump cast the Paris agreements as a global conspiracy that damaged the United States' economic prospects, but said the country may attempt to re-join the pact if he can secure a better deal.

The agreement was more about other nations gaining "financial advantage" over the US than about the environment, he claimed.

The President sought a "level playing field" and to establish "highest standard of living, highest standard of environmental protection", he said during a speech in the White House Rose Garden.

Mr Musk had been a key tech industry advisor for the White House. He praised Mr Trump's appointment of former Exxon Mobil head Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State because Mr Tillerson said he believed climate change is real and he also supported a carbon tax on companies to discourage high emissions.

Trump announces exit from the Paris climate agreement

The electric car entrepreneur was not the only business leader to criticise Mr Trump's decision.

Jeff Immelt, the chief executive of the conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: "Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government."