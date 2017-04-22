Russia 'tried to use Donald Trump's advisers to influence election campaign'

Russian intelligence services attempted to use Donald Trump’s advisers to influence his election campaign, a report has claimed amid investigations into links with Moscow.

Carter Page is among those targeted according to information gathered by the FBI, CNN reported.

Mr Page, an American oil industry consultant who acted as a foreign policy adviser from the Trump campaign, denied the claim and said he helped US services.

“My assumption throughout the last 26 years I've been going there has always been that any Russian person might share information with the Russian government...as I have similarly done with the CIA, the FBI and other government agencies in the past,” he added.

Intelligence officials told CNN Mr Page may have been unaware of the alleged scheme and talked with Russian agents unknowingly.

Court documents said he previously met with a spy called Victor Podobnyy in 2013, who attempted to recruit Mr Page and was later charged as part of ta Russian spy ring.

Rex Tillerson : US have "low level of trust" with Russia

Documents on the energy industry were handed over but Mr Page said he shared only “basic immaterial information and publicly available research documents”.

He has also visited Russia several times, interacting with officials the FBI believe act on behalf of the Kremlin and delivering a university lecture in 2016 where he accused US of “condescending” and “hostile” policies towards Russia.

On returning to the US, Mr Page was among the Trump campaign advisers meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention.

The FBI later got a warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (Fisa) to monitor Mr Page's communications.

Officials from Mr Trump’s campaign said there was no indication Mr Page attended national security meetings at Trump Tower and played only a junior role.

CNN’s report claimed Russia attempted to infiltrate Mr Trump’s campaign by using “backdoor channels” to his inner circle, with US and European intelligence finding several advisers had been in contact with known Russian agents.

In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump







30 show all In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump

























































1/30 President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

2/30 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington AP

3/30 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States Reuters

4/30 President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Getty

5/30 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington Reuters

6/30 resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

7/30 Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC Reuters

8/30 US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

9/30 U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC Reuters

10/30 Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers AP

11/30 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

12/30 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

13/30 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

14/30 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

15/30 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

16/30 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

17/30 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

18/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

19/30 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

20/30 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

21/30 Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Rex

22/30 Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC Rex

23/30 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Reuters

24/30 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC Getty Images

25/30 Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington Reuters

26/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

27/30 An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

28/30 A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump Reuters/Adrees Latif

29/30 Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC Rex

30/30 A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

It came after the Kremlin rejecting a Reuters investigation alleging that a think tank controlled by Vladimir Putin drew up a plan to swing the presidential election in Mr Trump’s favour.

The Moscow-based Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) dismissed claims it was part of a Russian influence campaign as “fantasies”.

Mr Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, attacked the use of anonymous sources while dismissing the allegations, originating from current and former American officials citing RISS documents.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, while Mr Trump has also rejected a report by his own intelligence agencies on the campaign.

Barack Obama’s administration concluded that Russia mounted a “fake news” drive and launched cyber attacks against Democratic Party groups and Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Ongoing congressional and FBI investigations into Russian interference have so far produced no public evidence that Mr Trump’s associates colluded with the Russian effort to change the outcome of the election.