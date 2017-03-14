The American Meteorological Society has written to the new head of the US Environmental Protection Agency to correct him after he claimed carbon dioxide was not the primary cause of global warming.

Scott Pruitt, whose appointment by Donald Trump was highly controversial given his track record of denying climate science, also claimed there was “tremendous disagreement” over the issue.

However in its letter, the AMS said thousands of scientists worldwide had all reached the same conclusion that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases were driving the rise in temperature based on “multiple independent lines of evidence”.

Such findings were “indisputable”, the letter added. This echoed earlier remarks by the chief executive of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Rush Holt, who compared denying climate science to disputing gravity.

In the letter to Mr Pruitt, a lawyer who has made a career out of suing the EPA, the AMS said: “In a recent CNBC interview, you stated that you do not agree that carbon dioxide is the primary driver of the global warming revealed by the temperature records over recent decades.

“In reality, the world’s seven billion people are causing climate to change and our emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are the primary cause.

“This is a conclusion based on the comprehensive assessment of scientific evidence.

"It is based on multiple independent lines of evidence that have been affirmed by thousands of independent scientists and numerous scientific institutions around the world.

“We are not familiar with any scientific institution with relevant subject matter expertise that has reached a different conclusion.”

The AMS said “these indisputable findings” had shaped the society's official statement about climate change.

This states: “It is clear from extensive scientific evidence that the dominant cause of the rapid change in climate of the past half century is human-induced increases in the amount of atmospheric greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide (CO2), chlorofluorocarbons, methane, and nitrous oxide.

“The most important of these over the long term is CO2, whose concentration in the atmosphere is rising principally as a result of fossil-fuel combustion and deforestation.”

The AMS said it understood and accepted that people could “reach differing conclusions on the decisions and actions to be taken in the face of this reality”.

“That’s the nature of the political process in a democratic society,” the letter said.

“But mischaracterizing the science is not the best starting point for a constructive dialogue.

“We hope that you [Pruitt] will reconsider your stance on the science, and then help lead the nation and the world to consider, first, options for action, and then the course to be followed.”

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Mr Pruitt was asked on a CNBC TV show called Squawk Box if he thought it had been proved that carbon dioxide was the “primary control knob for climate”.

He replied: “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.

“But we don't know that yet as far as ... we need to continue the debate and continue the review and the analysis.”

The idea that there is still a debate about carbon dioxide’s impact on the climate is a standard line used by ‘sceptics’ and it may be that Mr Pruitt accidentally overstepped the mark by saying something that is scientifically illiterate.

The process by which carbon dioxide acts as a greenhouse gas has been understood for more than a century and can be demonstrated by a simple experiment.

The British sceptic think tank the Global Warming Policy Foundation largely accepts the science about what has happened up to the present date but argues predictions about the future exaggerate the potential dangers.

The Earth’s average temperature has risen by about one degree Celsius since the late 19th century. Scientists believe climate change will get particularly dangerous to humans – with devastating storms, severe droughts, increased wildfires, flooding and other such problems – if it rises by a further 1C.